Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few superstars who has been embroiled in the maximum controversies during her early years in the industry. Be it ghosting Karan Johar for Kal Ho Naa Ho or calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali a nobody, Bebo has been there, and done that, before she adulted right!

However, it was after she was all grown up and mature, choosing the right projects, that one of the controversies did not go down well with her. And this murmur was related to a young actor called Ayushmann Khurrana!

Reports suggest that after Ayushmann made his presence felt as an actor and a performer in Vicky Donor, Abhishek Chaubey approached him for Udta Punjab. But things took a turn very sudden, and rumors suggested that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who had put her foot down.

There were wild rumors all over that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a strict no to acting beside a newcomer like Ayushmann Khurrana, which led to the actor’s ouster from Udta Punjab. However, the news probably offended the Chameli actress.

There were further new reports that suggested a source close to Kareena rubbishing all the claims. As reported by Indian Express in an old report, the source claimed, “Kareena is not involved in casting decisions and is only involved in her role and the script of the film. While sources with vested interests have been spreading rumors that Kareena might have something to do with Ayushmann’s exit from the film, truth be told, the actress has never interfered in decisions taken by the makers. It is always the director who takes the final call on the casting. She is happy to be part of the film and doesn’t understand why her name is being dragged into this for publicity.”

Well, it does make sense because Kareena Kapoor Khan was eventually paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut with Udta Punjab but was a Punjabi superstar. Later, Ayushmann Khurrana, in some of the events, clarified that he had to walk out of Udta Punjab due to date issues.

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making bold choices. While she was seen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan, she has now signed Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra with the very Ayushmann Khurrana!

