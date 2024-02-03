Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who never used to shy away from demands and dared to quote the highest. The good part was she used to get what she quoted, and the bad part was she missed a lot of good stuff because of such demands. One such film was Kal Ho Naa Ho, which had a massive repercussion on her personal bond with Karan Johar.

The story of Bebo rejecting Kal Ho Naa Ho had two faces – one that was Karan Johar’s side that the world knows, and the second was Bebo’s side, which she once revealed brutally, making sure that the world knows she was cheated. For starters, the world knows that after K3G, Kareena was supposed to do Kal Ho Naa Ho for Karan Johar.

However, she quoted a price as much as Shah Rukh Khan was being paid, and after this equal pay demand, she wasn’t courteous enough to take Karan Johar’s calls and fled the scene to shoot for Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. While everyone talked about Bebo’s unfair demand, she once breathed fire about how she was cheated by Karan Johar and Yash Johar!

During one of the interviews with Rediff, the actress in 2003 decided to splurge her side of the story. She said, “Everyone thinks I am out of the film because I quoted a hefty fee. That isn’t the entire truth. I did K3G for practically Nothing. Karan’s father, Yashji (Yash Johar), who is a wonderful human being, had promised me and my mother a certain remuneration for my next film for the Johars.”

Bebo further hinted how Karan Johar and his father were illogical and hinted at feeling cheated. She narrated, “When Yashji came to me for Nikkhil Advani’s film, he said he could only pay me half of what he agreed on. The argument was they didn’t have that much money. But do you know how much they made on K3G? It is a mind-boggling sum. I couldn’t understand their logic.”

The Crew actress further breathed fire, “If producers like Boney Kapoor and Vashu Bhagnani can pay me my fee, in spite of their recent films not doing so well, why couldn’t the Johars?”

However, Bebo maintained that her relationship with Karan Johar was intact, and they had not fallen apart. She said, “Nothing of the sort. It’s just that he decided to cast someone else for a film to be directed by Nikkhil Advani for his production house. What happened was most unfortunate. No one knows the real story.”

However, after a few months, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan patched up, and they are the best of friends today.

