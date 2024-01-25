Insider vs outsider has become a never-ending debate in Bollywood. Time and again, we have seen celebrities and their fans sparking the debate on and off social media. In today’s throwback story, we bring you an old clip featuring Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher from the sets of India’s Got Talent. The video is from the episode when Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam arrived on the sets to promote their upcoming film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share an old clip and claimed that Malla, KJo, and Kher were ignoring the actress during the episode. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, “Yami Gautam is being snubbed by Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher on a reality show!”

The clip opens with Yami Gautam sitting idle on the judging panel in between the shots while the judges Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher look busy scrolling on their phones. Later, the clip sees the trio coming forward for a picture but ignoring Yami. What also left netizens fuming is KJo recording Malla, Kirron Kher, and Vicky Kaushal in his ‘toodles’ video, and Vicky Donor actress is not seen in the video. Soon after the clip resurfaced on the web, netizens gave a mixed reaction.

A section of social media users spoke in support of Yami Gautam while others trolled the actress and revealed that she likes to paint herself as a ‘lite-victim’ and she’s a ‘nepo-kid’ too. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “I feel like Yami kinda paints herself as a “lite-victim” Started with the “I didn’t get free lehenga for my wedding” and never stopped since then. Everyone here is on their cell and it’s a workday. No one is required to talk to her.”

Another user wrote, “This edit seems like a cringey PR activity, especially since her film is coming soon. Also, Yami is NOT an “outsider.” She is a nepo kid too.”

“Yami’s PR is working hard to make edited videos and post them on Instagram and Twitter to portray her as a victim. Literally they are all looking in their phones. How does that equal to ignoring Yami? They may or may not have ignored her. But this video definitely doesn’t prove anything,” read another comment.

Another user said, “Lol! What is this? They are not acknowledging each other either. They are all on their phones as most of us are when we get a break from work. It looks ofd coz yami isnt on her phone.”

On the professional front, Yami Gautam was last seen in OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The diva received accolades for her performance in the film.

