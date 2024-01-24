Ahead of its release, Fighter has set the vibe right. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, fans will witness a fresh Jodi setting the 70mm on fire. A couple of days back, the official trailer of Siddharth Anand’s directorial was dropped online, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for its release since. However, just a few days before its worldwide release, the film faced a setback after the Censor board suggested a few cuts in order to attain a U/A certificate.

Early last year, the director faced a similar situation when Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan were suggested 10 cuts by the Central Bureau of Film Certification, which included close-up shots of the actress. However, three changes were made to the Besharam Rang song and including ‘back, side-pose and sensuous dance movements.’

Now, in the latest interview, director Siddharth Anand has reacted to CBFC’s cuts to Fighter and stated that since they wanted a U/A certificate, they adhered to the Censor Board’s guidelines. Speaking to News18, Anand said, “Everything is very organic in my films. But yes, sometimes, you do things that you feel are working for your film at that point in time. Having said that, there are certain guidelines that the Censor Board operates on, and we have to accept that.”

When prodded about the scenes that have been suggested cuts, Siddharth Anand revealed that it was a shot in the closing song video that had to be cut. “We’ve graciously accepted those cuts and that won’t change the narrative at all. What has been cut is in the end credits when the film is over. So, those shots weren’t that important,” he added.

The filmmaker also stated that he isn’t bothered with CBFC’s demands, which ‘may deter the flow of the narrative in Fighter.’

Recently, Siddharth Anand was in the news for reacting to Fighter’s comparison with Top Gun Maverick starring Tom Cruise. The filmmaker further asked the audience and social media people to be proud of their country and its work. He further mentioned that one of Mission Impossible’s action sequences was also similar to Pathaan.

Co-starring Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover, Fighter arrives in theatres tomorrow, i.e., Jan 25.

