Hollywood is blessed with some of the biggest superstars, and Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio are among the biggest of those names. Over the years, both have left a mark with their performances, and it’s not just limited to critical acclaim as their offerings have enjoyed super success at the worldwide box office, too. So today, we’ll be making a fun comparison of their global collections!

Tom Cruise’s colossal box office worth in 42 years

Tom Cruise is senior to Leonardo; he marked the start of his glorious career in 1981. Yes, in his illustrious career, Tom has been praised for his portrayals, but the actor shot to fame mainly due to his action thrillers. In the overseas market, especially in Asian countries, Tom is among the biggest action stars of all time with his films.

Unfortunately, Tom Cruise didn’t deliver any billion-dollar success at the worldwide box office for 41 years, and the wait finally ended with Top Gun Maverick. Yes, the fact is quite surprising, but the star has still been among the top players in the number game. As a lead actor, he has 39 films to his credit, and those films have amassed a staggering $4.35 billion collection at the North American box office. Globally, his box office worth as a lead actor stands at $10.53 billion, as per The Numbers.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s critically and commercially successful career

Coming to Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor started his career a decade later than Tom Cruise, i.e., in 1991. Leo has made his mark over the years by opting for performance-driven roles and not just portrayals that present him as a star, thus fetching him critical acclaim on several occasions. Thankfully, it has been about more than just praises and awards, as Leo’s films have managed to find success at the box office, too.

Unlike Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio got his first billion-dollar success in the first 6 years of his career in the form of James Cameron’s Titanic. The film was a huge success and made Leo a star in Hollywood. Including it, the actor has starred in 23 films as a leading actor and has delivered several blockbusters.

As per The Numbers, Leo’s films (as a lead actor) have amassed $2.50 billion at the North American box office. At the worldwide box office, the worth of these films stands at $6.95 billion.

Suppose a comparison between Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio’s global box office worth is made. In that case, the Mission Impossible star has an edge over the Oscar-winning actor by a huge difference of $3.57 billion.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mean Girls To Dominate Over Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper With Almost Double Collection During MLK Weekend – North American Box Office Projection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News