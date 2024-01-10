Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman 2 avoided the embarrassment at the North American box office by recently touching the $100 million milestone. Expectations were really high considering the huge success of the first installment, but the biggie has failed to live up to them. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom arrived in domestic theatres on 22nd December. Multiple delays and pre-release negativity were expected to affect the theatrical run, but negative reviews that spread like wildfire made things worse. The only saving grace has been the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Aquaman 2 at the North American box office

Currently, Aquaman 2 stands at $100.8 million in the domestic market, and from here, it will add $20-$25 million more to its total as the film has now come below $1 million in per day collection. On the third Monday, only $765k, which was a brutal drop of 85% as compared to last Monday.

As compared to the first installment, Aquaman 2 is lagging behind by $234.3 million.

Aquaman VS Aquaman 2 footfalls

Released in 2018, Aquaman had earned $335.1 million at the North American box office. As per The Numbers, it had enjoyed 3.66 crore footfalls (tickets sold). Speaking about Aquaman 2, it has fetched 95.7 lakh footfalls so far.

If a comparison is made, the first Aquaman film is ahead with a staggering margin of 73.85%. Let’s see how far part 2 goes in terms of footfalls.

Aquaman 2 won’t be a flop

Even though the film has failed to live up to gigantic expectations, it will be avoiding the flop tag at the worldwide box office. The breakeven lies at $410 million and that number is expected to be achieved by the Jason Momoa starrer. As of now, its global sum stands at around $338 million. Theatrical run in China and Japan will provide some boost in the final tally.

It’s also going to be the only DCEU film to hit the $400 million mark in the last 4 years.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office: With Anticipated $400 Million, Jason Momoa Starrer Is Running Away From The ‘Flop’ Verdict; Has High Chances To Break-Even!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News