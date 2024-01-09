Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is made on a whopping budget of $205 million. The Jason Momoa film received quite an underwhelming response upon release due to the negativity surrounding it. While most expected the DECU flick to end up being a box office dud, it turns out that’s far from reality. Scroll below for details, as Aquaman 2 may, in fact, end up earning some returns!

There are currently multiple options in the US markets. Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka is winning big at the box office. On the other hand, Migration, Anyone But You, The Color Purple, and The Iron Claw are some other films that were released around the festive season. Despite the mixed response, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has managed to remain among the top choice of audiences.

Aquaman 2 Box Office Run

Despite all the hurdles, Aquaman 2 is the first DCEU film to hit the $400 million mark in the last 4 years. In the domestic market (North America), it has managed to garner earnings of $100.02 million. The Jason Momoa starrer is chasing the $250 million mark in the international markets. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom currently stands at $234.80 million globally.

As per Box Office Mojo, the total collection of Aquaman 2 at the worldwide box office is $334.82 million. As per predictions, the film is expected to wrap its lifetime numbers around $430-$450 million.

Aquaman 2 Budget & Returns

We had previously reported that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, made on a budget of $205 million, will at least need $410 million to break even. If the predictions are to go by, the DC superhero film will indeed achieve that mark. In fact, it might not be a profitable affair but could very well land the break-even point at the box office.

Aquaman 2 release in Japan

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be released in Japan this weekend. The film has the capability to add collections of at least $10 million. That will further improve the overall total, thus pushing it towards the breakeven stage.

China Box Office Updates

James Wan directorial was released in China on December 20, 2023. Aquaman 2 had surpassed the lifetime earnings of The Marvels earlier. It is all set to beat Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer ($61.62 million) in the coming days.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has raked in $53.7 million at the Chinese box office so far.

