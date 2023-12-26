Aquaman 2 actor Jason Momoa has been currently grabbing headlines due to his recently released film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor who has bid farewell to DCEU’s one of the most loved superhero, enjoys a wealthy kingdom in the real world as well – a staggering asset worth $40 million!

A lot has been contributed to this wealth by his paychecks from one of the most successful films of DC – Aquaman and Aquaman 2. Interestingly, the actor’s net worth is a whopping 7900% higher than his counterpart in the film – Amber Heard.

Jason Momoa’s $40 million net worth boasts of his elaborate paychecks, luxurious Villa, and pleasure-loving life. His net worth is a staggering 7900% higher than Amber Heard‘s $0.5 million net worth, which drastically dropped after her ugly divorce from Johnny Depp.

Jason Momoa’s Kingdom – $3.5 Million Mansion

The Aquaman actor owns a mansion worth $3.5 million spread over 10 acres in Los Angeles. The spacious pad has a well-equipped gym, a rocking home theater, a gourmet kitchen, and a separate climbing room made out of recycled plastic bottles. To make the place climate-friendly, he has also installed solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

The Villa also has a spacious and beautiful patio apart from a spa and a separate music room for rejuvenating sessions!

Jason Momoa’s Luxurious Camper Van

The Game Of Thrones actor also owns a beast Camper Van – a customized EarthRoamer XV-LTi. He mostly lives in it after parting ways with his wife, Lisa Bonet. The van has a king-size bed, a pull-out sofa, a coffee machine, and solar panels to rely on everything.

Apart from these two prized possessions, the actor enjoys a fleet of expensive cars and bikes, including Harley-Davidson and Cadillac. His garage is home to a ’39 Knucklehead, a Harley-Davidson Road King, a ’56 Panhead, a ’21 Pan America, and a ’20 LiveWire.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Salary

For his role as Arthur Curry, the actor has been paid $7.5 million and $15 million for the two Aquaman films. Interestingly, he was paid $3.6 Million for Justice League, and ever since, he has been growing high on the moneymeter.

Well, talk about living life kingsize!

