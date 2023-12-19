Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is quite a popular name in the media. Her stylish or rather bold outings have turned heads time and again. Can you guess the net worth of the Australian architect? Scroll below as we solve the puzzle for you today!

Censori has been making a lot of noise over her marital life with Ye. Multiple rumors claimed she wanted to end their relationship due to his “controlling” behavior. Others stated she had isolated herself since her romance with the rapper began, and her family members were upset about it. Contrary to all the rumors, the couple looked happy during their Art Basel Miami and Dubai outings!

Bianca Censori Profession

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is an Australian architect, designer, entrepreneur, and model by profession. She began her entrepreneurial journey as the founder and owner of her brand, Nylons Jewellery. She sold jewelry online, but her company shut down in 2017.

After a few designing gigs, Bianca joined Ye’s fashion company, Yeezy, in late 2020. She relocated to Los Angeles and began working there as an architectural designer. The wifey was later promoted to Head of Architecture.

Bianca Censori Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bianca Censori has a net worth of $1 million as of 2023.

On the other hand, Kanye West has a net worth of a whopping $400 million. So, if one does the calculation, the model will need about a 39900% increase in her fortune to match the rapper.

However, it is to be noted that Bianca Censori started her full-fledged career only a few years ago. Kanye, on the other hand, has been working as a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer since 1996.

Kanye & Bianca’s Relationship

Bianca tied the knot with her husband, rapper Kanye West, on December 20, 2022. They got married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. As per several reports, their wedding has no legal standing as the Yeezy owner has now filed for a marriage license.

The news of Kanye’s wedding with Bianca came within a month of finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. They share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

North West loves spending time with Bianca. They have been spotted together, spending quality moments on numerous occasions. Latest rumors also suggested that the eldest daughter will be flying to her father during the holidays.

