Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, continues her streak of oozing oomph in see-through attires. After their reunion in Dubai, the couple has now been spotted having a gala time at Art Basel Miami. Scroll below for details as they quash the split rumors in style!

There have been numerous rumors doing rounds on the internet that claim Bianca isn’t happy. As per several reports, she’s had enough of Ye’s controlling behavior and wants to break free. Thanks to her close friends and family members, who allegedly held an intervention in Australia to ‘enlighten’ her! A Tarot card reader also recently claimed that their relationship has been affected due to personal stresses.

Kanye West is in Miami with his wife, Bianca Censori

Contrary to rumors, Bianca Censori joined husband, Kanye West, in Dubai late last month. They were spotted at nightclubs and malls, seemingly enjoying each other’s company. In the latest spotting, the celebrity couple attended a gallery in Miami on Sunday.

Bianca Censori made heads turn in her see-through nude outfit that quite literally left little to the imagination. She continued to flaunt her love for stuffed toys as she held a white bear in her hand. Kanye West, on the other hand, was dressed in an all-white outfit. He covered his face with a white cloth as paparazzi clicked him, arriving at Art Basel Miami.

KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI HAVE BEEN SPOTTED AT DAY 3 OF ART BASEL IN MIAMI 🏖️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GUY6Jzq4Eu — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) December 10, 2023

Watch Kanye West & wife Bianca Censori spend quality time together!

A video is going viral on the internet where Kanye and his wife are vibing to his songs, Father Stretch My Hands. They enjoyed a few drinks as they crooned the tracks along with the fans at Wynwood Walls & Art District in Miami.

KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI vibing to “Father Stretch” pic.twitter.com/75nufKi3Ai — Daily Loud (@World_Relation) December 11, 2023



Well, we refuse to believe that there’s trouble in paradise. We’re happy for Kanye West and Bianca Censori, and so should the world be!

Kanye got married to his new wife in December 2022. The duo are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on this 20th. They tied the knot last year in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, and it is said to be legal.

North West enjoys spending time with Kanye & Bianca!

The news of Kanye’s wedding came within a month of his finalizing divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. They were married for six years and are blessed with four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Their eldest daughter, North, shares a great equation with Kanye’s new wife, Bianca. If reports are to be believed, she might fly to be with her father during the holidays.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez May Be Defending Benny Blanco But Remember When She Slammed Justin Bieber Connection & Said, “My Life Isn’t About My Ex”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News