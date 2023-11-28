It’s another day, another controversy for Ye! The Donda rapper has been creating a lot of noise over his allegedly anti-semitic track, Vultures. Kanye West is also reportedly facing trouble in his marriage with Bianca Censori, which is on the verge of ending, as per several reports. Her recent spotting in UAE sparked reconciliation rumors, but was she forced to make an appearance? Scroll below for all the details!

There are several reports online that claim Bianca’s family and friends aren’t happy about her relationship with Kanye. For the longest time, she was blind-sided by his allegedly “controlling” behavior, but her close ones held an intervention to enlighten her.

Kanye West’s Bianca Censori has been spending time away from him for a month now. She had isolated herself for the longest time since their marriage but is now fixing bonds with her family in Australia. Amid split rumors, the Architectural designer was spotted joining him in Dubai. But did she do it because of his “ultimatum”?

A source close to US Weekly claims Bianca Censori “refused to go to Dubai,” but Kanye West “gave her an ultimatum.” The report adds, “He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done. He was having a hard time trusting her. And she had a change of heart.”

While pictures from their union made fans believe they were going strong, a body language expert narrated a whole different tale. In a conversation with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman claimed that Bianca is trying to end their marriage. She was seen turning away as he looked at her in viral videos, and that was her way of showing she didn’t care.

Censori also held a drink in her hand, which the body language expert claims was a way of “distraction.” She allegedly wanted to show she was busy, so Kanye West didn’t get close or try to have a conversation with her!

Kanye got married to his new wife in January 2023. His decision came two months after finalizing his divorce with The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. They were married for six years and are blessed with four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

