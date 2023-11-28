As the epic drama “Napoleon” continues to dominate the box office with its stunning cinematography, let’s find out where you know its stellar cast members are from.

The last Ridley Scott movie to become a hit was “The House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, released in 2021. It fared well at the box office and even received an Academy Nomination. The celebrated director is now back with another movie, and this time, it’s a historical drama based on the infamous General Napoleon Bonaparte starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. The movie was released on November 22, 2023, and is looking to conquer a $70+ million bow at the worldwide box office for the opening weekend.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon has Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnie, Matthew Needham, John Hollingworth, Ian McNeice, and many more. In essence, it’s an incredibly diverse cast of actors. You might have already recognized some of them. Here’s where you’ve possibly seen the cast of “Napoleon” before.

Joaquin Phoenix

“Napoleon” features everyone’s favorite vegan actor, Joaquin Phoenix, in the titular role. The four-time Oscar nominee and one-time Oscar winner is not only famous for his veganism but also for his role in so many mega-hit films. Some of these are Todd Phillips’s “Joker” (for which he won his Oscar), “Gladiator”, and “Walk in Line,” among others.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby, while not as big as Phoenix, has her own set of accolades and roles she’s been praised for. Kirby began her career in theater but eventually transitioned to roles on the big screen. She’s best known for her role as White Widow in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Dead Reckoning Part One.” She also played Princess Margeret on “The Crown” for seasons 1 and 2. Kirby has received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Martha Weiss in “Pieces of a Woman.”

Tahar Rahim

Tahar Rahim, who plays Paul Barras in” Napoleon,” is a French-Algerian actor best known for playing Malik El Djebena in the French crime film “A Prophet” and Judas in “Mary Magdelene.” He has three Golden Globe nominations under his name.

Ben Miles

Ben Miles plays the role of Caulaincourt in the movie and is famous for many of his other roles. We had him as Patrick Maitland in the comedy series “Coupling,” and Peter Townsend in “The Crown.” He also has a supporting role in “V for Vendetta “and plays Roger Dascombe, the head of the Mouth in the widely acclaimed film.

Ludivine Sagnie

Ludivine Sagnier is a French actress who plays Thérésa Cabarrus in “Napoleon.” She’s well known for her role as Claire in the hit Netflix series “Lupin,” as Tinker Bell in “Peter Pan (2003),” and as Julie in “Swimming Pool.”

Matthew Needham

Matthew Needham plays Napoleon’s brother, Lucien Bonaparte, in the movie. One look at him will leave fans wondering where they’ve seen him before. He plays Lucien Larys Strong in the mega-hit HBO series “House of the Dragon.”

John Hollingworth

John Hollingworth, who plays Marshal Ney in the movie, is famous for his supporting roles in many critically acclaimed movies and TV shows. He played Sergeant Guthrie in the movie “1917,” and Lord Porchester in “The Crown.” He’s also had a minor role in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Napoleon was released in theaters all over the US and the UK on November 22, 2023, and once the theatrical run is over, it will later be released to stream online on Apple+.

