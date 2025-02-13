Viewers often feel the need to be extremely patient while eagerly waiting for BBC’s exceptional shows to appear on streaming platforms, and this is undoubtedly the hardest part for them.

However, there’s some good news amid the ever-growing frustrations. The Capture, a thriller series that has created waves and quite a ruckus ever since its release, has now landed on Netflix, and in case you are unaware, it is definitely worth the watch.

The Capture: Rotten Tomatoes Scores and All-Stars Cast

‘The Capture,’ originally released in 2019, has earned rave reviews. Its first season holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season hits a perfect 100%.

With a star-studded cast including Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ben Miles, and Ron Perlman, the show’s gripping storyline will captivate any viewer from the first episode.

The first season of the show kicks off with a former British soldier—played by Turner, who earned a BAFTA nomination for his role—who, after being cleared of a war crime, suddenly finds himself accused of kidnapping and murdering his barrister. The evidence seems irrefutable, but Detective Rachel Carey (Grainger) is determined to dig deeper and uncover whether it’s all part of a larger, more sinister plot.

The Capture: A Hit with Audiences and Now on Netflix

The BBC show, which drew millions when it aired on the platform, earned a second season in 2022, and now, thanks to Netflix, a whole new audience can experience the thrill.

The beauty of UK television is the shorter seasons, which means it’s easy to binge in no time. Plus, there’s even more to look forward to, as word on the street is that a third season is already in the works!

Fans who’ve already been hooked can’t stop talking about how ‘The Capture’ is “the best thing they’ve seen in ages,” with one viewer admitting it “blew my mind.”

