Since Bridgerton season 2 first aired, Simone Ashley has become a fan favorite. Viewers are excited to witness the actress in other projects as much as they enjoyed watching her essay Kathani “Kate” Sharma in the Netflix regency drama. The 29-year-old is now set to star in Picture This, a fun romantic comedy film which co-stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin opposite her.

For the unversed, he is known for playing Hardin Scott in the After films but most importantly, he portrayed a young Tom Riddle in the blockbuster Harry Potter film series. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming rom-com including its release date, where to stream, cast details, and much more.

Picture This: Release Date & What To Expect

Picture This is slated to release on March 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis calls it a “heartfelt rom-com” about a struggling photographer who receives a prediction: “True love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on,” referring to Simone’s role.

It adds, “With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos.” Another description of the film mentions that the main female character runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend when her sister prepares to get married. Their family starts asking her to pair up.

When a spiritual guru at the engagement party predicts she will meet the love of her life in the next five dates she goes on, the chaos and drama officially begin amidst all the celebrations, shopping, and joy. Her family tries to set her up on blind dates, leading to a quest for real love.

The trailer features dialogues like, “I’m building a life for myself, and I don’t need a man to do that,” and “I thought being independent meant being alone, but taking photos made me realize the kind of life I want to have.”

Picture This: Cast & Crew Details

Simone Ashley stars as Pia, while Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Charlie, her first love and former boyfriend. Anoushka Chadha plays Sonal, Pia’s sister, who is getting married, while Sindhu Vee portrays Laxmi, their mother. On the other hand, Luke Fetherston essays the role of Jay, Pia’s best friend.

Other cast members include Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Mark Wildie, Adil Ray, Kulvinder Ghir, Asim Chaudhry, Freya Ceesay, and Renèe Hart. The film is set in London and directed by Prarthana Mohan. It is based on the film Five Blind Dates, and Nikita Lalwani wrote the script.

Love isn’t the focus, but she’s about to take her shot. Here’s a look at #PictureThis – streaming on Prime Video March 6. pic.twitter.com/TVsbEEWBEq — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 11, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Claire Foy Earned Less Than Matt Smith In Netflix’s The Crown & Sparked Pay Disparity Debate In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News