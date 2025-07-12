Tamil box office witnessed a triple clash with Phoenix, 3BHK, and Paranthu Po battling it out for 8 days. While Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya is out of this battle with Phoenix surrendering already, Siddharth and Shiva are still battling it out at the box office with one leading with numbers but the other winning the battle already!

Paranthu Po Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, July 11, the comedy film starring Shiva, earned 30 lakh, almost in the same range as the previous day. In 8 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 4.39 crore.

3BHK Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, July 11, the coming-of-age drama starring Siddharth, earned 32 lakh, a considerable drop from the previous day which brought 45 lakh at the box office. In 8 days, the film stands at a total net collection 8.06 crore, 83.5% higher than Paranthu Po.

Is Tamil Film Paranthu Po A Box Office Hit?

Paranthu Po is mounted on a reported budget of 3 – 4 crore. In 8 days, it has already recovered 100% of its budget and has now entered the profit-making zone. However, it needs to earn a total of 6 – 8 crore to claim the hit verdict!

3BHK VS Paranthu Po Box Office Collection

Check out the day-wise breakdown of 3BHK VS Paranthu Po at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.15 crore VS 50 lakh

Day 2: 1.9 crore VS 95 lakh

Day 3: 2.15 crore VS 1.15 crore

Day 4: 71 lakh VS 37 lakh

Day 5: 62 lakh VS 41 lakh

Day 6: 60 lakh VS 40 lakh

Day 7: 55 lakh VS 31 lakh

Day 8: 38 lakh VS 30 lakh

Total: 8.06 crore VS 4.39 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

