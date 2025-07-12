After a long wait, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is ready to arrive on the big screen. The film was in the making for a long time, and after several delays, it is heading for its theatrical release this month. Expectations are sky high, and all eyes are set to see how the magnum opus performs at the Indian box office. Undoubtedly, it will take a big start, but the major concern is the potential lifetime business, as it needs an extraordinary run to be a clean success. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Telugu action drama, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, is scheduled to release on July 24. When the announcement was made in 2020, the project garnered enough traction, but due to multiple delays, the film has lost its hype a bit, and the buzz isn’t on the expected lines. Still, Pawan Kalyan’s star power will help gain some momentum initially, but reaching the desired outcome will be tough.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu must perform extraordinarily at the Indian box office

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores, and this exorbitant price tag means the film must earn big to avoid embarrassment. Against this reported budget, it must earn 250 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone, which is really tough considering the film’s limitations.

The main business of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will come from the Telugu states, and expecting a business of over 200 crores from two states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) is a risky bet. Pawan Kalyan has never delivered a 200 crore net grosser, so it will be a real test for him.

More about the film

The upcoming action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and others in key roles. It is produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam, under the banner of Mega Surya Production. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

