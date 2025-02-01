Bobby Deol, an established Bollywood actor known for his versatile roles in films has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. The son of Dharmendra and the brother of Sunny Deol, Bobby has stood out on his own in the industry with iconic performances. Despite his success, the actor has also passed up on several notable roles that later became iconic. One such film he declined was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), the romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a coming-of-age story that beautifully blended romance and friendship. Made on a budget of ₹75 Crore, the movie became one of Bollywood’s biggest hits grossing around ₹320 Crore during its initial run. However, what many don’t know is that Bobby Deol was initially considered for a key role in the movie but chose to walk away.

Bobby Deol was reported to play Kalki’s husband in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the character of Taran, an NRI doctor who marries Aditi (played by Kalki Koechlin), plays a small but crucial part in the film. The role eventually went to Kunal Roy Kapur, but reports by the Times of India suggest that Bobby Deol was among the first choices for the character.

According to industry sources, Bobby had already committed his dates to Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, a family entertainer featuring him alongside his father Dharmendra, and brother Sunny Deol. With the film being a passion project for the Deol family, Bobby prioritized working on it over Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Both movies were released within just one week of each other.

Eventually, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani went on to become a blockbuster and Kunal Roy Kapur’s role of Taran was very well received. However, Bobby has never publicly expressed regret over his decision. It makes sense as he must have cherished working on a film alongside his brother and father. Nonetheless, he would go on to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor later in Animal, which was one of the biggest movies of both actors.

