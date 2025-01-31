Sooraj Barjatya has been a cornerstone of Bollywood for decades, making wholesome, family-oriented movies. His narrative around the character Prem has been loved by multiple generations. From Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! to Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Barjatya is known for his work alongside Salman Khan. However, in 2006, he cast someone else for the lead role, which was when Vivah was made.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, the film explores the beauty of arranged marriages and the emotional journey of two individuals brought together by family ties. During the film’s promotion, Barjatya was asked whether a movie like Vivah could find an audience when live-in relationships were becoming increasingly common. Nonetheless, the movie did very well at the box office, grossing about ₹54 Crore on a budget of ₹8 Crore, and remains a timeless classic.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Response To Who’d Watch Vivah In The Age Of Live-In Relationships

Sooraj Barjatya recently sat down to have a conversation with SCREEN. Reflecting on a conversation from nearly two decades ago, Barjatya recalled how a journalist had questioned the Vivah‘s relevance, asking, “Live-in ke time pe kaun dekhega?” To this, Barjatya countered with a simple yet profound question: “Ma’am, how many people are aware of the term live-in?’” The journalist admitted she wasn’t sure but had been instructed to ask the question.

According to Sooraj Barjatya, this exchange was an example of how, while society was broadly moving, the traditional values had not lost their significance. The overwhelming success of Vivah at the box office proved that arranged marriage, as a concept, still resonated with a vast section of the audience. “Even at that time, these questions were being raised, but the box office proved them all wrong. People still watch Vivah on television,” Barjatya remarked.

The director further commented on how family dynamics have changed from his generation to now: “I couldn’t tell my father a lot of things. But today, my son tells me clearly what he is up to.” He further remarked that while families do not stay much together due to working and making a living, they still try their best to sustain the familial connection.

