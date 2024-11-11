While modern-day Bollywood fans know Shahid Kapoor for his intense roles like Kabir Singh and Jersey, millennials remember him as the soft boy who would sweep the audience off the floor with his cute looks. With his debut film, Ishq-Vishk, he was instantly the talk of the tinsel town. But after a few films that did not do well at the box office, his career dwindled when Vivah was released. It turned the tide for him.

Vivah came out in the early part of Shahid’s career, and his chemistry with co-star Amrita Rao and Sooraj Barjatya’s simplistic direction touched a beautiful chord with the audience at that time.

Shahid Kapoor And Amrita Rao’s Vivah Completes 18 Years

Vivah, released in 2006, told a simple and rooted story that resonated with viewers. Its innocent tropes made people flock to the theatres as they fell in love with the young and fresh pair of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

The film also boasted a strong supporting cast featuring actors like Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, and Samir Soni. They added infinite value to the movie and made it the cult film it is today. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Samir Soni shared an experience where a young Shahid Kapoor showed his mischievous side and spooked his co-actors

Shahid Kapoor’s Prank On Sets Of Vivah Scared Samir Soni

Actor Samir Soni shared details about his love for Shahid Kapoor and how young Shahid was like a brother to him. Samir also narrated a funny incident when Shahid pranked him in Almora. He said, “I was sleeping one night and I heard a knock at the door. This was when we were stationed at Almora. There was a forest around our place.”. He further added, “I opened the door and I saw a strange creature in white standing in front of me. I got spooked.

Then I learned that Shahid Kapoor got his make-up man paint his face white and he wore a white bedsheet. He was going around and scaring everyone.”

As Vivah completes 18 years, it remains an integral part of every 90s kid’s formative years. The hit music and fun memes that came out of the movie helped keep it fresh in everyone’s memory.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Was Not Given Any Special Treatment By Rakesh Roshan While Assisting Him On His Movies: “On The Set, He Was Not My Son”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News