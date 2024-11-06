Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were among the most loved pairs in Bollywood. They gave some of the biggest hits in the 1980s and 90s. From Lamhe to Mr India and Judaai, their pairing was a super hit. They had crackling chemistry, and both of them were huge stars. However, Kapoor was allegedly insecure about the late actress’ stardom. She looked good with Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rishi Kapoor.

Sridevi was a versatile actress who performed every character with conviction. Her acting prowess left the fans mesmerized, and they loved watching her on the big screen. Anil and her comic timing were on point, and they were on demand as the duo featured in around fourteen movies in their career. After a certain point, they did not feature in any film together, and then, in 2018, the actress passed away suddenly, leaving her fans and loved ones heartbroken.

Even in the latter half of her career, the Chandni actress left us in awe with her performance in films like English Vinglish and Mom. She was a show-stealer. According to Filmbeat’s report, a senior journalist, Subhash K Jha, revealed, “The fact that Sridevi was a bigger star than him was a bitter pill for Anil Kapoor to swallow.” Anil was reportedly so bitter about Sridevi’s stardom that he ended up rejecting two movies opposite her.

The report also mentioned the movies Kapoor rejected were Yash Chopra’s Chandni and Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz. In Chandni, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna featured opposite her. Meanwhile, in Chaalbaaz, Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth played love interests to Sridevi’s dual characters.

The actress’ last full-length feature was Mom in 2017. She made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero, which was released in 2018. Anil Kapoor was last seen in Savi and Fighter.

