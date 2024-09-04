Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor & More: New OTT Platforms Ultra Play & Ultra Gaane Will Make Sure You Live 'Har Pal Filmy'

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has launched two newRR OTT platforms, Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane, designed to honor the rich legacy of Hindi cinema and music. Right from Raj Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor and from Guru Dutt to Dilip Kumar, these platforms promise a unique digital experience for fans of classic Bollywood films and timeless Hindi songs, featuring a comprehensive collection of cinematic gems and well-known classics in a restored format.

Leading the launch is Ultra Play, India’s first OTT app dedicated solely to streaming Hindi film classics under the campaign ‘Har Pal Filmy’. This platform houses over 2000 curated films across various genres from Bollywood’s golden eras, including blockbusters and hidden gems by legends like Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, and Shakti Samanta. Ultra Play offers a nostalgic journey through Hindi cinema with its ‘Har Zamaane Ka Content’ approach, ideal for family viewing.

To celebrate, Ultra Media has also released a vibrant new TVC reflecting the essence of these platforms. Unlike other OTT services, Ultra Play exclusively focuses on Hindi content, simplifying choices for viewers and featuring fresh Hindi content in various genres.

Complementing Ultra Play, Ultra Gaane is India’s first dedicated video song OTT platform, streaming over 4,000 Hindi songs from 1940 to the present day. The tagline, Dekh Ke Suno, offers a unique viewing experience that combines iconic visuals with classic tracks. Ultra Gaane will also feature two new original Hindi songs weekly, spotlighting emerging artists, and plans to include regional language songs in the future.

Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, commented, “Starting our own OTT apps was a natural progression for us. The launch of Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane is a milestone in our mission to bring India’s cinematic and musical heritage to a global audience. We look forward to expanding into other languages with future OTT platforms.”

Following the success of Ultra Jhakaas – an exclusive Marathi OTT platform launched in 2023 – both Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane are available for just Rs 199 per year in India and have competitive international pricing. Subscribers can enjoy ad-free access to premium-quality content.

