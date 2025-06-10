The green-eyed beauty Mandakini had left the hearts of many fans racing with her beauty and appeal in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 musical-drama Ram Teri Ganga Maili. While the film spoke of an emotional love story which witnesses ups and downs, it also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for the actress’ bold scenes. Be it a sequence of her near the waterfall in a white see-through saree or a scene of her character breastfeeding her newborn baby, these scenes not only grabbed a lot of attention but were also considered to be a little too ahead for those times.

However, in a throwback interaction with Hindustan Times, Mandakini had broken her silence on the same. She not only defended her breastfeeding scene in Ram Teri Ganga Maili but also pointed out the difference between the same and the explicit content from today’s times. The Sheshnaag actress said, “First of all, it was not a breastfeeding scene, it was shot in such a way that it could look like one. If I go on to explain how it was done, it would be too long (a story). The cleavage that is seen on screen, you see so much of it, it is all technically done.”

The Shandaar actress furthermore said that her scene from Ram Teri Ganga Maili was portrayed in a pure and pious form and is in stark contrast with the overly sexualized scenes from today’s movies. Mandakini went on to say, “But the way skin show is done in today’s times, that was nothing. We should not be even talking about it. It (her scene) was also a pure form. Nowadays, it is all about sexuality.”

Mandakini went on to do more films like Aag Aur Shola, Apne Apne, Pyar Karke Dekho, Dance Dance, Hum Toh Chale Pardes etc. Her last feature film in the 90s was the 1996 film, Zordaar opposite Govinda. However, she soon made a comeback after 26 years with her first single, Maa O Maa which also marked the debut of her son, Rabbil Thakur.

