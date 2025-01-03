Ram Teri Ganga Maili is one of the most iconic and well-known movies in Hindi cinema from the 1980s. Directed by the visionary Raj Kapoor, the film starred his youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakani. The movie was an all-time blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the decade alongside 1981’s Kranti and 1989’s Maine Pyar Kiya, and is also among the films with the highest footfall.

The movie catapulted Mandakini to instant fame for her unforgettable portrayal of Ganga, but not many know that she wasn’t the first choice for the role. Interestingly, Raj Kapoor had initially cast a 14-year-old actress to play the lead. However, the initial casting choice didn’t pan out as expected.

Khusbhu Sundar Was Almost Cast In Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Raj Kapoor, known for his keen eye for talent and ability to push boundaries, initially cast actress Khusbhu Sundar as Ganga in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. At just 14 years of age, the actress fit Kapoor’s vision of portraying innocence and purity. However, Ganga Sahay had to play the role of a mother in the movie, which would have looked odd for a 14-year-old girl, and that’s why Raj Kapoor dropped the idea. Khusbhu Sundar revealed these details in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani.

“Raj Kapoor wanted to launch me in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. We also did a photo shoot for the same. After looking at those photos, Raj Kapoor had said, ‘She is my Ganga.’ The plan was to finish the Gangotri schedule first, but it was snowing at the time, so they decided to shoot in Kolkata first, where they would show the brothel scene. In this segment of the film, the character is already a mother to a baby.” Sundar continued that this was why she was eventually replaced in the movie.

“But I was not even fully 14 years old at the time, so Raj ji said, ‘She is herself a kid, and a baby in her hand won’t look good.’ He couldn’t push the film either, and because of this, I couldn’t star in the film.” Eventually, Mandakani replaced Khusbhu in the film, and the rest is history. An interesting fact is that Mandakani’s real name is Yasmeen Joseph, and she was given the new name by Raj Kapoor himself, as per Hindustan Times.

