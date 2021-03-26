



Mandakini has totally disappeared from the Bollywood industry today but was once, one of the most popular faces in the same. When she appeared in Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor and stirred controversy for flasher her assets in a transparent white saree, the scenes were called ‘too bold’ at that point in time.

Back in the days, the actresses showing skin was a big deal in Bollywood films.

‘Tujhe Bulayein Yeh Meri Bahein’ was the song from Ram Teri Ganga Maili where Mandakini wore a white transparent saree without a blouse near a fountain and her b**bs were quite visible in the same. It didn’t go well with the fans back then and they called the scenes ‘too bold’. Later, it stirred a huge controversy. The film also starred Rajiv Kapoor as the male lead.

Although, the Loha actress wasn’t the only actress who flashed her assets. Dimple Kapadia in ‘Bobby’, Nargis in ‘Awara’, Mumtaz in ‘Apradh’, Sharmila Tagore in ‘An Evening In Paris’ also received a huge flake from the audiences at that point in time.

Mandakini’s life has been full of controversies.

The Loha actress also made headlines for romancing most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Reportedly, the 57-year-old actress used to go to Dubai to meet him and the two were madly in love with each other. It was 1994 when her name was first associated with him and soon became the talk of the town.

Their pictures apparently went viral in media and the whole industry was in a panic mode, as reported back in the day. The rumours also stated that Mandakini shared a son with Dawood Ibrahim but when asked, the actress denied the same.

Currently, she’s married to Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur and the couple shared two kids together.

