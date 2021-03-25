Kangana Ranaut is basking high on the success of Thalaivi’s trailer launch. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film is based on the real-life of the late actress and politician Jayalalithaa. Now, director Ram Gopal Varma has come out on Twitter and is praising the Manikarnika actress and called her versatile. Read to know more about the story below.

Thalaivi’s trailer has been getting tremendous reviews from all across the world and Kangana fans are going gaga over her transformation journey in the film.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter to praise Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the Thalaivi trailer and wrote, “Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven”.

Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2021

Thanking RGV, Kangana replied, “Hey sir… I don’t disagree with you on anything… I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself…. Thank you for compliments.”

Replying to Kangana Ranaut, RGV tweeted, “Well @KanganaTeam ,anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats,but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility”.

Well @KanganaTeam ,anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats,but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility 💪💐👏 https://t.co/MqGCLHePJK — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 24, 2021

The trailer of Thalaivi was launched on the 34th birthday of the Manikarnika actress and speaking about her co-star Arvind Swamy at the trailer launch, the actress said, “Not many big heroes are keen to work in women-centric films, so I thank you (Arvind) from the bottom of my heart. So many women have added to the lives and careers of superstars but you can’t say the same about many superstars and I hope you (Arvind) add to my life also. I really hope a day arrives in the future where male superstars support women in female-centric films.”

What are your thoughts on Ram Gopal Varma calling Kangana Ranaut the most versatile actress in the world? Tell us in the comments below.

