Ever since the teaser of the film dropped on February 14, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the headlines. For all the good reasons, but some bad too. Apart from a few criticising Alia Bhatt casting, there were also allegations that the makers have put Kamathipura under bad light again, and it has taken years for them to come out of it.

In the most recent turn of events Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two writers have been summoned to an additional chief metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai regarding a criminal defamation case. Yes, you read it right. The complaint is filed by a man who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

As per India Today, the defamation case has been filed by a man named Babu Ravji Shah. The man says that the book that Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on was defamatory and tarnished his mother’s name. He also said that the book was an invasion of privacy and infringe upon her self-respect. While the film is based on the same book, it will have the same, thus the defamation lawsuit.

The same report adds that, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the two writers on Gangubai Kathiawadi are summoned on May 21. The film is set to hit the big screens on July 31.

Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s celebrated novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Babu Ravji Shah has earlier filed a civil suit in the Mumbai Civil court. He had asked for restraining orders on the book publishing, and the releasing of promos and other film-related material. Since the book was released back in 2011, and the complaint was filed in December 2020, the court couldn’t do anything.

Adding to that Babu Ravji Shah also failed to prove his relation with Gangubai and did not have any adoption proofs. The court dismissed his lawsuit. Post the same, he filed a criminal case against the makers and the team.

