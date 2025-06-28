Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, known for delivering iconic films from Dil Chahta Hai to Don, has joined hands with Anupam Kher Studios as the global distributor for Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great.

The film is already earning global acclaim, premiering at prestigious festivals like the Cannes Film Festival, New York Indian Film Festival, and many others. It has received an excellent early reception following its festival run.

What Did Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani Say About The Collaboration?

Speaking about the collaboration, Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Tanvi The Great is a film that resonates deeply with universal emotions and the power of the human spirit. We’re honoured to partner with Anupam Kher Studios to bring this moving story to audiences across the globe.”

Farhan Akhtar shared, “The vision and passion behind Tanvi The Great are truly inspiring. We at Excel are excited to support this beautiful film and help it find the audience it deserves worldwide.”

Anupam Kher added, “I’ve always admired the incredible storytelling and vision of Excel Entertainment. Thrilled to have them come on board for Tanvi The Great. Their support strengthens our journey in taking this inspiring film to greater heights!”

More About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great tells a story of love, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a girl who turns hope into triumph against all odds and perceptions. The movie boasts a powerful ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, M. Nasser, and debutant Shubhangi.

Directed by Kher himself, it is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC. AA Films, led by Anil Thadani and Excel Entertainment, handles global distribution. Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani provides the music.

Tanvi The Great will be released on July 18, 2025. Check out the trailer of the film below:

