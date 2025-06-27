Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently confirmed to be cast in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The casting added another feather to his cap amid back-to-back promising projects in the acting and music industries. However, Diljit has landed in hot water due to the controversy surrounding his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. He has been facing continuous backlash for collaborating with Hania.

Even though Sardaar Ji 3 won’t get an India release, the movie’s announcement didn’t sit right with the Indian fans. People have been lashing out at this collaboration because of the terrifying recent Pahalgam Terror Attack. Now, FWICE has called for a ban on all projects involving the Hass Hass singer, including Border 2. So, has he been dropped yet? Scroll ahead to know.

FWICE Seeks Diljit Dosanjh’s Removal From Border 2

Earlier this week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly sent a letter to the production team of Border 2 requesting that Diljit Dosanjh be removed from the movie, citing his “unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress” as the reason. According to The Week, the organization even reached out to Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the casting of the Sunny Deol starrer.

In the letter, the organization accused the Punjabi actor-singer of “participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces.” This whole controversy stemmed from his professional union with the Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir. People are now questioning how can Diljit be allowed to be a part of a patriotic movie like Border 2 following the collaboration in light of the recent tensions between the two nations?

FWICE further noted that Border 2 is being filmed at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. They stated, “The NDA, being a national symbol of military training and sacrifice, must not be used as a backdrop for a film involving an actor who is currently under public and professional boycott due to acts that undermine the spirit of national unity and hurt the sentiments of our defence community.”

Has Diljit Dosanjh Been Dropped From Border 2?

Despite all the requests and backlash from netizens, there’s no news of Diljit getting banned from Border 2. A close source related to the movie told Hindustan Times, “There is no plan to replace or remove Diljit from Border 2. The announcement about his casting was made almost nine months back, before any of the unfortunate situations had happened. Almost 40-50 percent of the film’s shooting has already been done, so making any change at this point is not possible.” The film’s team is yet to respond to this situation.

