After making a smashing debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan has come a long way in his filmy career. Despite a share of criticism, the actor has a healthy box office success record, which does all the talking. No doubt, he’s a new-generation Bollywood star and below is how he has fared throughout his acting career!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Advertisement
Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Varun Dhawan’s box office success ratio:(2 + 4 +3 + 4)/15 x 100 = 86.66%
Total releases – 15
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 2
Student Of The Year
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Hit – 4
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Badlapur
Judwaa 2
Sui Dhaaga
Plus – 3
Main Tera Hero
ABCD 2
Dilwale
Average – 4
Dishoom
October
Jugjugg Jeeyo
Bhediya
Losing – 1
Street Dancer 3D
Flop – 1
Kalank
Overseas Hit – 2
Dilwale
Judwaa 2
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement