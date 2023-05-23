After making a smashing debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan has come a long way in his filmy career. Despite a share of criticism, the actor has a healthy box office success record, which does all the talking. No doubt, he’s a new-generation Bollywood star and below is how he has fared throughout his acting career!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Varun Dhawan’s box office success ratio:(2 + 4 +3 + 4)/15 x 100 = 86.66%

Total releases – 15

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 2

Student Of The Year

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Hit – 4

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Badlapur

Judwaa 2

Sui Dhaaga

Plus – 3

Main Tera Hero

ABCD 2

Dilwale

Average – 4

Dishoom

October

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Bhediya

Losing – 1

Street Dancer 3D

Flop – 1

Kalank

Overseas Hit – 2

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

