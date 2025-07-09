Jennifer Lopez had a mini panic moment. She really thought Leonardo DiCaprio might flip when his flirty text showed up on national TV. And to be fair, the message was wildly out of pocket but also wildly funny. Back in 2016, J.Lo handed her phone to James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke segment, and the late-night host didn’t hold back.

He sent DiCaprio a spicy little note that read (via UNILAD), “Hey baby, I’m kinda feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know, J Lo. You know, from the block.”

It was cheeky, unexpected, and straight-up gold. Then came Leo’s reply, just as extra.

“You mean tonight, boo-boo? Club-wise?”

That response? It lit up the internet. But behind the scenes, Lopez had one thought, what if Leo gets mad?

J.Lo Thought Her Viral Text Prank Might Ruin Things with Leo

A year later, J.Lo returned to The Late Late Show and admitted she was nervous. The prank went viral, and she knew it. What she didn’t know was whether DiCaprio would be cool with his message being broadcast to the world.

“He wasn’t mad at all! You know, I was afraid he would be mad when it all came out, he was so cool about it,” she told Corden.

For fans, the whole exchange felt like a masterclass in celeb friendship. No drama. Just a chill vibe and some hilarious texting energy. Lopez even joked that maybe “he calls every girl boo-boo,” brushing it off like the pro she is. Turns out, DiCaprio wasn’t suspicious for one reason, it sounded exactly like something Lopez would send. When Corden almost began with “Hey Leo”, she stopped him, saying she never texts that way. So the message stayed authentic, at least in tone.

And while Lopez and DiCaprio haven’t worked together on any film, they’ve known each other long enough to keep things light. That’s likely why Leo didn’t overthink it. He played along, texted back like a good sport, and kept the moment fun. This wasn’t just a prank gone right. It was a rare peek into how two Hollywood heavyweights handle surprise spotlights. Lopez thought she crossed a line. DiCaprio shrugged it off and leaned into the joke.

The prank worked, the friendship stayed intact, and fans got a classic moment. Just as J.Lo feared the worst, Leo reminded everyone why he’s the smoothest guy in the room.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dunkirk Climbs Netflix’s Global Top 10 As Christopher Nolan Gears Up For The Odyssey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News