Celebrated Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was previously nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, but could not win. Several fans and cinephiles are anticipating that he might finally win an Academy Award in that category for his upcoming film, Digger. The black comedy-drama, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Interestingly, the Mexican filmmaker also directed the 2015 Western survival drama, The Revenant, which got Leonardo DiCaprio his first-ever Best Actor Oscar.

Digger has reportedly been made on an estimated budget of around $125 million. This means the film needs to earn $312.5 million to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. While it remains to be seen whether it can achieve this target, read on to find out how much Digger needs to earn to surpass the worldwide earnings of The Revenant.

Let’s take a look at how The Revenant performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Revenant – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.6 million

International: $349.3 million

Worldwide: $532.9 million

The above figures suggest that Tom Cruise’s Digger would need to earn at least $532.9 million globally to outgross the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer at the worldwide box office. The Revenant earned $39.8 million in its first weekend (Jan 8-10) in North America following its wide theatrical release on January 8, 2016. If Digger opens in a similar or higher range domestically, maintains steady momentum during weekdays and weekends, and performs strongly in international markets, it could potentially match or even exceed The Revenant’s global haul. However, the final verdict should be clear only after its theatrical release.

What Is Digger About?

The black comedy is expected to revolve around a powerful and influential man (Tom Cruise) who believes he can change the world for the better. As his bold ideas and actions begin to spiral out of control, his mission to fix humanity leads to chaos, forcing him to face the consequences of his own ambition.

Digger – Teaser

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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