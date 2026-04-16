Academy Award-winning Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, who directed the acclaimed 2023 kaiju film Godzilla Minus One, is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe will reprise their roles in the sequel, which is all set to hit the big screen on November 6, 2026, in the U.S. Godzilla Minus One won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects and went on to become the 3rd highest-grossing Japanese release of 2023 and the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film ever.

So, now all eyes will be on whether the sequel can replicate the critical and commercial success of its predecessor. Let’s find out how much Godzilla Minus Zero needs to earn to outgross it at the worldwide box office.

Let’s take a look at how Godzilla Minus One performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla Minus One – Box Office Summary

North America: $57.1 million

International: $56.7 million

Worldwide: $113.8 million

Based on the figures above, Godzilla Minus Zero must earn at least $113.8 million worldwide to surpass its predecessor’s global earnings. However, since the sequel is reportedly made on a higher budget than the 2023 film’s estimated $15 million production budget, as per Variety, it will be aiming to surpass the first film’s global total by a sufficient margin to maintain a similar return relative to its budget.

Considering the early buzz surrounding the film and the way fans have responded to the first look teaser unveiled at CinemaCon 2026, it looks like Godzilla Minus Zero is well-positioned to outgross its predecessor. However, the final verdict should become clearer after its release in November this year.

What’s Godzilla Minus Zero All About?

The film is set in the year 1949, two years after the events shown in Godzilla Minus One. It is expected to continue the story of Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), the protagonist who fought against the mighty Godzilla, and Noriko Oishi (Minami Hamabe), who somehow survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo. The teaser also hints that Godzilla’s next target is the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

Godzilla Minus Zero – Official Teaser

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