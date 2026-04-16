After playing Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s X-Men (2000), Hugh Jackman went on to star in diverse films like Christopher Nolan’s psychological thriller The Prestige, Shawn Levy’s sci-fi action Real Steel, Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, and Michael Gracey’s The Greatest Showman. His last theatrical release was the 2025 biographical musical drama Song Sung Blue, co-starring Kate Hudson. And now, the actor is geared up for his next film, The Sheep Detectives, which is based on Leonie Swann’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full.

Written by Craig Mazin (of Chernobyl fame) and directed by Kyle Balda (Director – Minions), the mystery-comedy is slated for a theatrical release on May 8, 2026. According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $10 million and $20 million during its opening weekend in North America. Let’s find out how much The Sheep Detectives must earn worldwide to outgross Song Sung Blue at the global box office.

Let’s take a look at the box office performance of Song Sung Blue, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Song Sung Blue – Box Office Summary

North America: $39.2 million

International: $18.7 million

Worldwide: $57.9 million

The above figures suggest that The Sheep Detectives needs to earn at least $57.9 million globally to surpass Song Sung Blue’s worldwide total. The 2025 film opened to $7.1 million domestically and went on to collect $57.9 million worldwide. This indicates that it delivered a domestic opening to a global earnings multiplier of 8.15x.

If The Sheep Detectives delivers a similar box office performance and the same multiplier, it could potentially earn somewhere between $81.5 million and $163 million globally. However, this is just a theoretical projection. Its actual performance will depend on a solid opening weekend, backed by strong international numbers and positive word-of-mouth. So, the final verdict will become clear only after its release on May 8.

What Is The Plot Of The Sheep Detectives?

The witty and offbeat mystery film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night, assuming they don’t understand a thing. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to solve the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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