Hugh Jackman’s Song Sung Blue has surpassed a 2025 Stephen King sci-fi thriller adaptation in the American market at the final stage of its box office run. The musical biopic, distributed by Focus Features, was released on Christmas Day last year. It is now playing in only 448 theaters.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance So Far

The movie was made on a $30 million budget and earned $55.3 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The domestic haul accounts for 70.2% of the total earnings, with $38.8 million, while international earnings stand at $16.4 million.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

North America – $38.8 million

International – $16.4 million

Total – $55.3 million

Initially released in 2,587 theaters, Song Sung Blue collected $7 million in its opening weekend, managing to hold its own despite strong competition from other major releases. However, after 46 days after its release, the movie stands well short of its $75 million break-even mark.

Despite not being a box office hit, Song Sung Blue has surpassed Glenn Powell’s The Running Man in the domestic market. Directed by Edgar Wright, The Running Man was a major box office disaster, earning only $68.6 million worldwide against a high production budget of $110 million. Domestically, the film earned $37.8 million, a figure that Song Sung Blue has now exceeded.

Song Sung Blue Plot

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, while he portrays her husband, Mike. Their journey through music and marriage forms the emotional center of the film. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. This project marks Brewer’s first feature since Coming 2 America in 2021 and brings Jackman back into the world of musicals nearly a decade after The Greatest Showman.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid Worldwide Box Office: Sydney Sweeney Thriller Poised To Beat The Most Oscar-Nominated Film in Academy Awards History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News