Hugh Jackman’s musical biopic Song Sung Blue has delivered a respectable box office run while navigating modest promotion and intense competition. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film arrived in theaters on December 25 and has now completed 34 days in release. The run is gradually entering its closing phase, with daily collections tapering while the overall performance remains measured and consistent.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance So Far

Song Sung Blue reportedly has a production budget of $30 million. According to Box Office Mojo, worldwide gross currently stands at $52.5 million, with $37.4 million generated from the US market and $15.1 million collected from overseas territories. Domestic business has clearly carried the film, while international numbers have added a useful layer of support.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

North America – $37.4 million

International – $15.1 million

Worldwide – $52.5 million

The theater count has dropped sharply over the past two weekends, reducing screen availability across the country. Last weekend delivered around $768K, marking the first weekend total below the $1 million mark since release, a clear signal of the film entering the final phase.

How Far Is Hugh Jackman Starrer Song Sung Blue From Its Break-Even Point?

Song Sung Blue’s financial recovery remains the final hurdle. Standard box office benchmarks place breakeven at 2.5 times the budget, setting the target at $75 million. Current worldwide earnings leave a $22.5 million gap. The remaining theatrical run may not close that distance, making post-theatrical revenue streams an important next chapter for the film’s financial outcome.

Song Sung Blue: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, while he portrays her husband, Mike. Their journey through music and marriage forms the emotional center of the film. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. This project marks Brewer’s first feature since Coming 2 America in 2021 and brings Jackman back into the world of musicals nearly a decade after The Greatest Showman.

