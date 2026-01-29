One Battle After Another could finally earn filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson his long-awaited first Oscar for Best Director. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike and recently won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Director at the Golden Globes. It later emerged as the second-most nominated film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

At the box office, One Battle After Another fell short of initial expectations but still achieved a significant milestone by becoming the highest-grossing film of Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial career. With a current worldwide haul of $207 million, it currently ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing releases of 2025, trailing just behind the crime thriller Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($223.1 million) (as per Box Office Mojo).

With the Oscar-nominated film set for an IMAX re-release in select locations on January 30, 2026, One Battle After Another is aiming for new box office benchmarks. Domestically, it is targeting the earnings of three 2025 releases, while globally, it is closing in on the worldwide total of the original The Fast and the Furious, starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. Here’s a breakdown of how much more the film needs to earn during its upcoming IMAX run to surpass these milestones.

One Battle After Another vs. Its Next 3 Domestic Targets – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial effort stacks up against its next three domestic box office benchmarks from 2025, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $71.8 million

International: $135.2 million

Worldwide: $207 million

Now, let’s take a look at the three films from 2025 that One Battle After Another is currently trailing behind in domestic earnings:

Elio: $73 million Tron: Ares: $73.2 million Black Phone 2: $77.4 million

With a domestic total of $71.8 million, One Battle After Another is well-positioned to potentially outgross all three titles in North America. Surpassing Elio and Tron: Ares would take just over $1 million, while overtaking The Black Phone 2 would require an additional $5.6 million. With its IMAX re-release and increased visibility during awards season, the film has a realistic chance of surpassing at least two, and potentially all three, of these domestic benchmarks.

How Much Does It Need to Outgross The Fast and the Furious Worldwide?

With a current worldwide total of $207 million, One Battle After Another is just $0.3 million short of surpassing the 2001 action hit The Fast and the Furious, which earned $207.3 million globally. Given its upcoming IMAX re-release, the Oscar-nominated film is well-positioned to reach this benchmark in the near term.

More About One Battle After Another

The action thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

