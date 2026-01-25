Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial effort, One Battle After Another, has emerged as a major contender across the top categories at the 98th Academy Awards. The critically acclaimed action thriller earned 13 nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio. While the outcome remains uncertain, with Leonardo DiCaprio facing stiff competition from the other Best Actor contenders like Timothée Chalamet (for Marty Supreme), here’s where you can watch every Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning performance by the actor across both lead and supporting categories.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – Oscar Nominated

Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+

Plot: Set in the fast-paced world of finance, the film centers on Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a stockbroker who gains immense wealth through unethical dealings. Things take a turn for the worse when his opulent lifestyle attracts the attention of the FBI.

2. The Revenant (2015) – Oscar Winning

Director : Alejandro G. Iñárritu

: Alejandro G. Iñárritu IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Set in the 1820s era, the film follows the story of a legendary frontiersman, Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is brutally attacked by a bear during a fur-trading trip in the wilderness. When Glass is betrayed by his team member (Tom Hardy) and left for dead, he must use his survival skills to get back, find the man who betrayed him, and bring him to justice.

3. Blood Diamond (2006) – Oscar Nominated

Director : Edward Zwick

: Edward Zwick IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Streaming On: Prime Video – Rent

Plot: Set in war-torn Sierra Leone, the political thriller follows a smuggler (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a fisherman (Djimon Hounsou) whose paths cross because of a rare pink diamond. As they pursue it, their journey exposes the brutal realities of the blood diamond trade.

4. One Battle After Another (2025) – Oscar Nominated (Pending)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Streaming On: HBO Max

Plot: Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years.

5. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) – Oscar Nominated

Director : Lasse Hallström

: Lasse Hallström IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On: Kanopy, Hoopla

Plot: The film centers on Gilbert (Johnny Depp), a young man trapped in a small town while caring for his younger brother Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio) and their mother. However, his life begins to change after he meets Becky, a free-spirited traveler who brings new meaning and hope.

6. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) – Oscar Nominated

Director : Quentin Tarantino

: Quentin Tarantino IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video, Fubo

Plot: Set against the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows former TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he struggles to find steady work in a changing Hollywood industry. With the help of his loyal stunt double and friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), he tries to keep his career going.

7. The Aviator (2004) – Oscar Nominated

Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: MGM+

Plot: The film follows Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio), a gifted filmmaker and aviation innovator whose ambition drives him to great success. However, as his empire grows, he struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and increasing paranoia that begin to control his life.

