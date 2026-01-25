Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is enjoying a better run at the domestic box office than many fresh releases. Even after 25 years, the film is popular among the fans. On its 25th anniversary re-release, The Fellowship of the Ring has crossed a key milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The movie was released in 2001 and based on JRR Tolkien’s book. It features an ensemble cast including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Ian Holm, and Andy Serkis.

How much has the film collected so far during its 2026 re-release in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring has grossed $1.7 million on its second Friday after its re-release in North America. The film declined by 45% from last Friday when it was re-released. In its first week of re-release, the film has collected $3.9 million. After eight days of re-release, the movie has collected $5.6 million at the box office in North America.

Crosses the $325 million mark at the North American box office

It is one of the most iconic Hollywood movies. It had a massive and lasting cultural impact, reshaping fantasy cinema and pop culture in several ways after the eight-day 25th-anniversary re-release. The film has crossed the $325 million milestone at the domestic box office. The Fellowship of the Ring‘s collection has hit the $325.57 million cume in North America.

More about its box office collections

These movies have been re-released multiple times, and the film’s overseas cume has reached $570.18 million. Allied to the $325.57 million domestic total after eight days into 2026 re-release, its worldwide total is $896.4 million. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was re-released on January 16.

Box office summary

North America – $325.6 million

International – $570.2 million

Worldwide – $896.4 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: Five-Week #1 Run Likely To End This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News