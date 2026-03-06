Mardaani 3 is nearing the end of its box office run. It has already concluded its overseas theatrical journey, but is minting moolah at the lower end in India. Rani Mukerji has recorded a much better performance than her last release, but unfortunately, YRF production is not a success. Scroll below for the day 35 report.

Mardaani 3 completes 5 weeks in Indian theatres

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 concluded its 5th week, accumulating 1.45 crore. The daily collection dropped to 10 lakh on day 35, after the Holi festivities. Compared to the fourth week of 2.52 crore, there was a 31% drop in earnings.

The total box office collection in India has reached 51.52 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 60.79 crore. Abhiraj Minawala‘s directorial was made on a reported budget of 10 crore. So far, 86% of the estimated investments have been recovered. But entering the safe zone is no longer possible, as it has achieved its saturation.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Week 4: 2.52 crore

Week 5: 1.45 crore*

Total: 51.52 crore

Mardaani 3 vs Rani Mukerji’s last release!

Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2023 legal drama, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It concluded its domestic lifetime at 19.25 crore net. In comparison, YRF’s latest production has accumulated 167% higher earnings. However, due to a deficit of less than 10 crore, it will turn out to be a losing affair at the box office.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 51.52 crore

Budget recovery – 86%

India gross – 60.79 crore

Overseas gross – 14.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 75.29 crore

Verdict – Losing

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Box Office (6-Week Comparison): Sunny Deol’s Republic Day 2026 Release Lags By 31% Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News