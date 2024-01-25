Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: The last leg of the polls has begun, and we will now bring you the top categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and others. It will soon be a month since we started the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, and we hope you all have been supporting us and choosing your favorite from the nominations of different categories.

On that note, today’s audience poll is about ‘Best Movie With A Difference’ and its nominations include much-talked-about films like The Kerala Story, The Vaccine War, and others. So, to select your ‘Best Film,’ click on one of the options given in a Twitter poll mentioned at the end of our article.

So, let’s start with the nominations for ‘Best Movie With A Difference’. Shall we?

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Vipin Sharma, and others in pivotal roles, the film is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film, which is inspired by true events, received accolades for its gripping plot and sensational storyline for a Godman who’s accused of assaulting a minor girl. Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai with 4 stars.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film shines brought on the skilled shoulders of Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Balaji Gauri. Its lead actress is a brilliant emotion-portrayer mother whose kids are taken away by Norwegian Child Welfare Services (Barnevernet, referred to in the film as Velfred). Rani outperforms in the film, which is based on the book The Journey Of A Mother- an autobiography of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose life the story is based on. Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with 3.5 stars.

The Kerala Story

Next on the list is one of the most controversial films of 2023. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and others in key roles. The film is allegedly based on the life of three young women who are lured into converting to Islam and trafficked into joining the terrorist organization ISIS. While Adah was lauded for her exceptional performance, the film was mired in controversy for shocking reasons. Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated The Kerala Story with 1.5 stars.

Last but not the least on the list is

The Vaccine War

After ‘The Kashmir Files’, director Vivek Agnihotri returned to the big screen with his directorial venture, The Vaccine War. Led by Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and others, the film tells us a story right from the coronavirus outbreak in China, its first case in India, to what went into the making of its vaccine. The film was loved by all and it continues to receive praise from everyone. Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated The Vaccine War with 3 stars.

Well, these were all 4 nominations! Do let us know which film won your hearts by selecting 1 name from the options below:

