Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Bollywood has evolved over the years, and thankfully, the true actors are now getting appreciated. Now, it’s not just about heroes, where the character is portrayed in such a way that it looks commercially viable, but even a bit off-beat performances garner love. So today, we’ll be discussing four such actors who won the audience’s hearts last year under the ‘Best Actor With A Difference’ category. It includes Pankaj Tripathi from OMG 2, Manoj Bajpayee from Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and two others.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor With A Difference (Male) of 2023 category:

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai):

Manoj Bajpayee is one such actor who can bring life to any character. In Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, his PC Solanki looks vulnerable and relatable. His performance as a lawyer keeps you hooked and goes down as one of the finest acts in his career. His switch from being a fanboy to an opponent is impressive.

Pankaj Tripathi (OMG 2):

As Kanti Mudgal, Pankaj Tripathi looks effortless as usual. He never tries hard to be an on-screen father and looks highly relatable due to his subtle portrayal. His fight for his son looks very convincing, and that’s where he wins as a performer.

Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan):

Jaideep Ahlawat has always been a brilliant performer, and it’s good to see that he’s getting some really exciting projects. In Jaane Jaan, he pulls off a compelling act of a lonely math teacher, Naren. His performance is convincing, as usual, and it satisfies you as a viewer.

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur):

While there’s a race to be the next superstar, Vicky Kaushal is slowly carving his space as one of the versatile actors in the young breed of Bollywood. As Sam Manekshaw, Vicky looked on point, especially with his mannerisms. His switch between the languages was also commendable.

