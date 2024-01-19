Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: The lead actors enjoy maximum attention when we discuss the cast’s performances. However, there have always been performers who stole the limelight and forced people to notice them despite not being a part of the leading cast. So here, we’ll discuss the ‘Best Supporting Actor (Male)’ nominations, including Akshay Kumar from OMG 2, Anil Kapoor from Animal and others.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) of 2023 category:

Tota Roy Choudhury (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani):

Tota Roy Choudhury is a renowned name in the Bengali film industry, and the Hindi audience got to see his acting chops in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He played Chandon Chatterjee, the father of Alia Bhatt’s Rani. As a Kathak dancer, Chandon’s character had a sensitive side to it, and Tota easily pulled it off. He even nailed the one emotional scene he got and left us teary-eyed.

Aamir Bashir (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani):

Aamir Bashir is a seasoned actor and displayed his effortless acting yet again in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he played the father of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocky Randhawa. His character of Tijori Randhawa demanded the demeanor of a chauvinist man who blindly listens to his mother, and Aamir looked very natural in his portrayal.

Akshay Kumar (OMG 2):

Once in a while, Akshay Kumar tries his hands at different characters, and it’s really a treat to see him. In OMG 2, he plays the messenger of Lord Shiva, who keeps sharing words of wisdom with Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Mudgal. Throughout the film, his presence looked very subtle and cracked some genuinely funny scenes.

Anil Kapoor (Animal):

This evergreen man looks effortless in any character he plays. In Animal, he played the role of Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh. His character was that of an ignorant father, who is a successful businessman and apathetic towards his son’s feelings, and Anil Kapoor looked every bit natural while playing it.

Here’s the poll:

