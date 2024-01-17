Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: We’re back with nominations for yet another category. We hope you have voted for your favorites of 2023 in our previous audience polls. Bollywood movies and fans had an eventful year in 2023. Right from Pathaan to Dunki to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal, movies and their actors witnessed box office success after a long time.

Today’s Audience Poll is about the Best Villain, and as always, we got you four nominees for the same. Right from John Abraham for Pathaan to Bobby Deol in Animal, vote for your favorite Villain by clicking on the options mentioned in the Twitter poll at the end of our article.

Without further ado, take a look at the nominees for the Best Villains of 2023 category:

Bobby Deol (Animal)

Headline by Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial gave Bobby Deol a massive career shift. After rising to fame once again, Bobby turned out to be the most loved villain of 2023 and won millions of hearts. After a long time, the actor is once again enjoying fans galore wherever he goes. He plays the mute character of ‘Abrar’. And when we talk about Bobby Deol from Animal, how can you not hear ‘Jamal Kudu’ playing in your head?

John Abraham (Pathaan)

John swept everyone off their feet when he turned the most handsome villain in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The actor was lauded for his performance as Jim, who was even seen romancing Deepika Padukone for a short period of time. Jim and Pathaan’s face-off is my favorite one. The film, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, did wonders at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi (Jawan)

Next on the list is versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi. After playing a copy in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, Vijay turned Kalee Gaikwad in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara co-starrer. Helmed by Atlee, the film was one of the highest-grosser movies of 2023.

Last but not the least on the list is:

Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Mission Raniganj)

From the past few years, Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been in the industry. Be it movies or shows, it’s acing it all. After Dev D, Lootera, Pari, Section 375, Looop Laptea, and others, he turned antagonist in Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Well, these were the four nominations for the ‘Best Villain’ category for Koimoi Audience Poll 2023. Check it out below:

