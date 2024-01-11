Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is a blockbuster at the box office. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the viewers resonate with it. Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut were amongst a few celebrities who recently bashed Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial over its violent content. But did Shah Rukh Khan take an indirect dig at the controversial drama? Scroll below for all the details!

Fans across the globe are celebrating because Shah Rukh Khan has been honored with the Indian of the Year award. During his acceptance speech, the superstar went unfiltered about various aspects of his life. From Aryan Khan’s arrest to Jawan & Pathaan’s success and the box office analysts, he’s opened up about it all in a rare scenario.

Shah Rukh Khan is unhappy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal?

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be unhappy about the glorification of negative characters in Bollywood. Many feel he was taking an indirect dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal over the dishonorable behavior of the protagonist.

Shah Rukh Khan said at the News18 event, “I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side.” He continued, “I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple cart anytime soon.”

Animal controversy

Apart from violence, Animal was also bashed over its misogynist approach. Javed Akhtar raised his voice against the slapping and shoe-licking scene in the film, which was later defended by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This isn’t the first time that a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has been criticized over its misogynist approach. Previously, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh also faced a similar consequence.

Animal Box Office Collection

However, Animal continues its glorious run at the box office. The film, released on December 1, 2023, has surpassed the Dunki and Salaar storm. It has added a total box office collection of 550 crores.

The makers recently pulled off a mastermind stroke as they reduced the ticket prices to Rs 100 flat. This seems to be working in their favor, but the film will eventually be wiped out with the arrival of Fighter on January 25, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan does not have any release in 2024. At least, nothing has been announced so far. He was recently seen begging Mani Ratnam to do a film with him and announced he would buy a plane if the director agreed.

In the pipeline, Shah Rukh Khan has Tiger vs Pathaan and King.

