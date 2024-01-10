Hrithik Roshan has turned 50 and is all set to increase his net worth this year after he hits a huge success with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Currently, the actor enjoys a net worth of a whopping 3130 crore. This includes luxurious properties, investments, and other expensive assets.

The Fighter superstar made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with Kaho Na Pyar Hai and climbed the ladder to success quite swiftly. HR is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the country. In fact, reports suggest that he is charging a whopping 80 – 85 crore for the Siddharth Anand film.

However, what if we tell you that the amount Hrithik Roshan charges today for a single film was his entire net worth in 2014? He was one of the richest actors in the country then as well. He is one of the richest actors in the country now as well.

Hrithik Roshan’s Worth 85 Crore!

According to a report in Business Standard, in 2014, Hrithik Roshan‘s net worth was only 85 crore! He stood ninth on the list of richest Indian celebrities, and this list was curated by Forbes. In 2020, his net worth jumped to a massive 622 crore, according to Wealth Magnet.

A Whopping 3548% Jump

From his net worth in 2014 to 2024, Hrithik Roshan has jumped a whopping 3548% to own 3101 crore assets currently. His most prized possession includes his Arabian Sea-facing penthouse spread over three floors. He also owns an apartment in Juhu, and both his apartments are worth 100 crore in total.

Hrithik Roshan’s Annual Income

The actor earns 80 to 100 crore annually, which means an earning of almost 3.2 lakh per day. So, as we talk and as you read, our loved superstar might have earned close to Rs 10K in 4 – 5 minutes! Beat that, can you?

Hrithik Roshan’s Lonavala Farmhouse

Hrithik Roshan’s farmhouse in Lonavala is a party place for his parents who often are seen spending quality time at the place. The seven-acre farmhouse boasts four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym, and a sprawling garden.

Hrithik Roshan’s Car Collection

HR’s most prized beast is a 7 crore worth Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, which enjoys a permanent spot in his garage. He also owns a BMW, a Mercedes, a Mustang, and many luxury vehicles.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Fighter, and he will move on to War 2 next. He was rumored to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, but things did not materialize on that end.

