Deepika Padukone has turned 38, and the diva who entered the silver screen as Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om will soon be entertaining you as Minni in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Over the years, the actress has donned many avatars, be it the endearing Piku or the fierce Rani Padmavati, and with these avatars, she has accumulated a net worth of over 500 crore!

Interestingly, the actress, along with Ranveer Singh, enjoys a net worth of 862 crore. But individually, the Kalki 2898 AD actress owns 58% of the assets of this total net worth, and while her husband appreciates and acknowledges this fact, he also cheers for her anytime and every time possible.

Deepika Padukone‘s net worth has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. She is definitely one of the highest-paid actresses in India and reportedly charges 30 crores for a project, but her growth in the past three years is unimaginable!

According to CA Knowledge, in 2020, DP’s net worth was a humble amount, but it grew by several crores in these three years.

Deepika Padukone’s 500 Crore Net Worth – A 323% Jump

According to reports, DP’s net worth was 118 crore in 2020. She took a massive 323.73% jump to reach the 500 crore assets she owns in 2023. These include lavish properties, various brands, and her enormous fee hike, which has helped her reach this unimaginable figure!

Deepika Padukone’s Annual Income

In a year, Deepika Padukone earns almost 40 crore. She is reportedly getting paid somewhere between 20 – 22 crore for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Last year, she was paid a whopping 15 crore for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, where she had a generous appearance. An India Today report says that she was paid the same amount in 2015 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani for a full-fledged lead role!

Earning 10 Lakh Every Single Day In A Year

Doing the math, the Piku actress is earning a whopping 10 lakh rupees per day. In fact, breaking that down, she is earning almost 50 K every single minute! So, definitely, she is earning and reigning like a true queen.

Deepika Padukone’s Most Prized Possessions

Deepika Padukone owns a production house, KA Productions, and has invested in fashion labels. Her other investments amount to almost a whopping 35 crore. However, her most prized possessions include a 22 crore worth 5BHK in Alibaug and a 4BHK in Prabhadevi, which she purchased for 16 crore. Another apartment in Bandra was purchased by the actress for 7 crore.

Well, while the actress celebrates another year of her life full of achievements, here’s wishing her loads of success and money!

