Ladies and Gentlemen, who is the man of the year? Of course, yes! The King Khan had a glorious redemption with three big releases – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. As short as the names of these films were, as high have been their success charts. But guess what jumps higher? Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is 6300 crore, which, surprisingly, has jumped to almost 5000 crore in the last 13 years.

Yes, you read that right. While we researched a little deeper, we came across various reports that have estimated SRK’s net worth at around $ 500 million! That was almost 1500 crore in Indian rupees.

However, in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s enormous net worth stands at a staggering 6300 crore, and we have already reported that his asset value is very high, higher than that of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In fact, it is even higher than the combined net worths of the other two Khans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 1500 Crore Net Worth In 2010

According to a Business Times report, the Dunki actor enjoyed a net worth of around 1500 crore in 2010. The same year, he screamed out loud – My Name Is Khan…and I am not a terrorist! A report suggests that the actor used to earn 5 crore per 10-minute dance performance in that era. He now charges 8 – 10 crore for the same!

A Whopping High Jump In 13 Years

In 13 years, from 2010 to 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth has jumped over 4800 crore. A whopping 320% growth in just 10 years with an unbelievable 4.2 times more earnings than what he accumulated in 2010! Hard work does magical things to you – hence proved!

Enjoyed 34 Brands Worth 7 Crore Each!

In 2010, the Om Shanti Om actor enjoyed brand endorsements worth 238 crore, which included almost 34 brands with a price tag of 7 crore each. He even charged around 10 – 12 crore for a film and earned almost Rs 7 crore annually from shows and events. The actor, 13 years ago, had a real estate investment worth 650 crore!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Almost 400 Crore Earning In 2023

In 2023, the superstar has earned more than 400 crore at the least. While his reported final take from Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is said to be around 200 crore, he would be taking almost the same amount for Atlee’s action biggie Jawan. While Dunki is a small-budget film, and his share would be decided later as per the earnings, he is said to have earned almost 198 crores from various sources in the year. A total of almost 400 crore, according to the floating reports.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Earning 10 Crore Per Day In 2023!

Well, yes, going by the current stats, the superstar is definitely earning something over 10 crore per day. This includes brand endorsements, deals, events, shows, appearances, films, and businesses as well!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Most Prized Possession

While many might think SRK’s most prized possession is the 200 crore worth bungalow Mannat, he and we believe that it is at least the 1000 gm/fan of ‘Mohabbatein’ he receives on a daily basis that is the source of his positive energy which pushes him to channelize to the maximum. The most loved superstar he is, indeed!

