Guess what time of the year it is? Snowfall? Yes! But it is also the time when it is gonna rain – star kids. With her much talked about film The Archies, Zoya Akhtar is launching the three most talked about star kids of this generation. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan; Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor; and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan!

Now, four other kids feature on the poster – Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, & Yuvraj Menda, who have created excellent intrigue about their characters and even left an impact in the film’s trailer. But let us be honest: all eyes are set on the star kids’ trio who have grabbed eyeballs ever since the film was announced.

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor and Betty Cooper, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews are ready to paint the town young and musical with their much-awaited film, which has managed to live up to the excitement it has created with its trailer and first looks.

Before ‘The Archies’ releases on Netflix and people are ready with their verdicts about the three-star kids, we thought to Google and research a little more about the trio. Interestingly, their net worths are more surprising than you could have imagined!

We observed that Suhana Khan, the most senior of the lot professionally, enjoys quite a powerful net worth compared to Khushi Kapoor. At the same time, Agastya Nanda is just a newbie managing to put his foot firmly.

Check out the net worths of ‘The Archies’ trio apart from what they’ll eventually inherit from their influential families.

The Archies’ Veronica Lodge – Suhana Khan’s Net Worth

Suhana Khan plays Veronica Lodge in The Archies. Before making her debut, the fashionista found her footing as a model. She was criticized for her first cover photo shoot for Vogue at 16, but she has recently purchased property in Alibaug worth 12+ crore. According to various celeb profiling websites, the upcoming actress, including her brand endorsements and deals, currently enjoys a net worth of 13 crore.

The Archies’ Betty Cooper – Khushi Kapoor’s Net Worth

Khushi Kapoor plays the coy and fierce Betty Cooper in The Archies. The actress is a social media star and enjoys a following worth 1.2 million. Masala reports that Khushi enjoys a net worth of $1 million, almost 6.5 crore.

‘Archie Andrews’ Agastya Nanda’s Net Worth

While Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor have already made their professional entries in the modeling world, Agastya Nanda is facing the camera for the first time. His sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, is an entrepreneur and has accumulated quite a good fortune. However, as reported by most of the celeb profiling sites, Agastya’s net worth is reported to be 1 – 2 crore.

So clearly, Suhana Khan leads The Archies’ trio with almost 100% higher net worth than Khushi Kapoor and almost 1200% higher asset value than rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda!

Well, hope they accumulate loads of wealth rightfully as they enter the showbiz world and have already been approved as upcoming stars by the audience!

