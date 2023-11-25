Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for the past few hours after his huge gift to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Reports confirm that the much-talked-about Bachchan bungalow, Prateeksha, has been officially gifted to the daughter of the house, who is now the sole owner of the 60-crore beauty!

As Big B completed all the formalities, there was a considerable change in his net worth as well as Shweta’s. Though the head of the family still leads the tribe with the highest net worth, the Bachchan, along with Shweta Bachchan and her two lads, enjoy a net worth of 5000+ crore!

While Shweta Bachchan’s net worth saw a giant change as it took an almost double jump after turning the owner of Prateeksha, sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still enjoys a 590% higher net worth than her.

We tried dissecting the 5000+ crore net worth of the Bachchan family into their individual asset distribution and ranked the richest to the least rich in the family. Check out how Bachchans rank on the money meter!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth – 3110 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed a net worth of 3160 crore, which dropped by 50 crore after he gifted his bungalow Prateeksha to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. The superstar has an annual income of around 50 crore. So, considering he is working on Kalki 2898 AD, another season of KBC for sure, and The Intern remake, the actor will bounce back to his OG net worth in a year!

Jaya Bachchan’s Net Worth – 1083 Crore

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress disclosed a 1000+ crore asset worth before filing her Rajya Sabha nominations in 2018. So if not increased, then it still stands at the same. We need a next disclosure for sure to confirm the number unless Jaya Ji reads this and decides to school us on the same!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Net Worth – 828 Crore

The Bachchan Bahu, to date, has enjoyed a net worth 590% higher than that of sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan. The superstar actress owns assets worth 828 crore, which has increased this year with her Tamil films Ponniyin Selvan and their remunerations!

Abhishek Bachchan’s Net Worth – 280 Crore

Abhishek Bachchan, owning multiple sports teams, enjoys a net worth of 280 crore. The actor definitely is the richer sibling when compared to his sister, Shweta Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan’s Net Worth – 110 Crore (Minus The New Addition!)

Some reports state that the daughter of the Bachchans had a net worth of 60 – 80 crore, while some guess it is 100 – 110 crore. However, with the 50 crore addition, it will definitely come close to 150 – 170 crore.

Agastya Nanda’s Net Worth – 1 – 2 Crore

The grandson of the family and son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda currently enjoys a net worth of 1 – 2 crore, according to some celeb-profiling websites. However, this number and estimates are minus the inherited property and assets. Agastya is soon to make his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s Net Worth – 16 Crore

The granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is very close to her Nana and Nani, turned entrepreneur a few years back and currently has a net worth of a reported 16 crore!

Well, that was all from the biggest and, indeed, from one of the richest families of Bollywood! And by the way, congratulations to Shweta Bachchan for the beautiful bungalow. It must be her most prized possession since it holds a lot of sentimental value. The bungalow where her father lived with his father and mother and where Jaya Bachchan entered as the Bachchan Bahu!

