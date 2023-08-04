Jaya Bachchan has been a Dharmendra fan ever since she can remember.

In a past conversation she had told this writer, “I was praised for my first film Guddi. But I had to do no acting. I was playing a girl who idolized Dharmendra, the star. That came naturally to me. I remember on the first day of shooting for Guddi when he arrived for shooting I couldn’t face him. I hid behind a sofa.”

Two years later Jaya Bachchan got the chance to play the romantic lead opposite Dharmendra in Prakash Mehra’s Samadhi (1972). It was double role for Dharmendra, both Asha Parekh and Jaya were paired opposite him. Jaya hardly had a role, and the film was a disappointment for her.

Now, in her third film with Dharmendra, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jaya Bachchan plays a stern matriarch who spends all her time spewing disdain at her screen husband.

“Jaya ji who has hero-worshipped Dharamji almost all her life was very uncomfortable being so mean to him on screen. She had many discussions with director Karan Johar on her cantankerous character. Why is she so mean to her entire family, especially her husband who is so gentle and romantic, Jaya ji wanted to know, ” a source close to the film reveals.

Apparently Jaya Bachchan also had numerous discussions with Karan as to what her character was missing from the film’s climax. But she finally went with what Karan wanted.

